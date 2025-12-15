CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! Sunrise Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here with you as we start a brand new week together. Ahead this morning, a closely watched federal trial involving a Wisconsin judge begins today, the United States convenes a major international economic meeting with a notable absence, and today is a key deadline for Affordable Care Act enrollment. Locally, Robstown has elected a new mayor, Corpus Christi leaders consider major parking upgrades at the Texas State Aquarium, and we could soon learn more about the sale of the Corpus Christi Hooks.

Here is what you need to know to start your Monday.

6 Things to Know: Affordable Care Act enrollment deadline, Robstown elects new mayor

Wisconsin judge's trial begins

• Judge accused of helping undocumented immigrant evade ICE agents

• Jury selected last week in federal court

• Conviction could carry up to six years in prison

The trial of a Wisconsin judge accused of helping an undocumented immigrant evade federal immigration agents is set to begin later today. Prosecutors allege Judge Hannah Dugan led a Mexican immigrant and his attorney out a back jury door to avoid ICE agents waiting outside her courtroom. The man was later captured and deported. Dugan maintains she was acting within her judicial authority. She faces charges of obstruction and concealing an individual to prevent arrest.

United States convenes the G20 planning meeting

• United States to host planning meeting for next year’s G 20 summit

• Officials from South Africa not invited

• President Trump administration says reforms are needed

The United States is convening a meeting of G 20 officials today to plan for next year. The G 20 includes nineteen countries along with the European Union and the African Union. Officials from South Africa were not invited to attend, with the Trump administration claiming the country is persecuting white minorities. South Africa was the previous host nation. President Trump has said he plans to pursue reforms to refocus the alliance on economic growth during the United States tenure as host.

Affordable Care Act enrollment deadline

• Today is the federal deadline to enroll for 2026 coverage

• Enrollment available through HealthCare.gov or state exchanges

• Coverage begins January first

Today is the deadline to enroll in Affordable Care Act coverage for next year through the federal marketplace. Participants must sign up through HealthCare.gov or their state’s health exchange. Some states have later deadlines that extend into the new year. Less than three weeks remain before the COVID-era enhanced tax credits expire. Coverage for those who enroll today will begin January first. Many will see a significant increase in premiums due to the passage of the "Big Beautiful Bill."

Robstown elects new mayor

• Mary Ann Saenz wins mayoral runoff election

• Narrow margin separates the two candidates

• City council runoff also decided Saturday

Robstown has a new mayor following Saturday’s runoff elections. Mary Ann Saenz defeated incumbent David Petey Martinez, according to results posted on the Nueces County website. Saenz received 547 votes, or 50.6 percent, compared to Martinez’s 534 votes. In the council member Place One runoff, John A. Ramon won with 54.68 percent of the vote over Robert Silguero.

Texas State Aquarium parking improvements considered

• City council to vote on two-million-dollar improvement plan

• Upgrades include resurfacing and shade structures

• Second vote would be required in January

Parking at the Texas State Aquarium could soon see major upgrades. On Tuesday, Corpus Christi City Council will vote on an ordinance authorizing two million dollars in improvements to the aquarium’s visitor parking lots. The proposed upgrades include resurfacing, shade structures, improved lighting, landscaping and parking gate improvements. If approved, the ordinance would require a second vote in January. No project timeline has been announced.

Corpus Christi Hooks sale update expected

• Hooks general manager to address city council Tuesday

• Sale expected to be finalized in coming weeks

• No changes anticipated for fans or ticket holders

More information could be coming this week about the sale of the Corpus Christi Hooks. As previously reported, the Houston Astros are selling the Hooks along with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys and the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. The Hooks general manager is scheduled to provide an update during Tuesday’s city council meeting. A team spokesman says the sale to Diamond Baseball Holdings should be finalized within a couple of weeks and fans should not expect any changes.

