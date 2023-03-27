Watch Now
5th annual Touch-A-Truck event commences in Whataburger Field parking lot

Junior League of Corpus Christi hosts the 5th annual Touch-A-Truck event
Posted at 6:33 AM, Mar 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-27 07:33:25-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Seeing is believing, but so is feeling, especially when its behind the wheel of an actual firetruck.

The 5th Touch-A-Truck took place on Saturday, March 25 at Whataburger Field parking lot and was free to all.

The event, hosted by the Junior League of Corpus Christi and HEB, was a family friendly event that taught participants them about the different first responders, businesses and organizations in the area.

