5th annual Touch-A-Truck event commences in Whataburger Field parking lot

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Seeing is believing, but so is feeling, especially when its behind the wheel of an actual firetruck.

The 5th Touch-A-Truck took place on Saturday, March 25 at Whataburger Field parking lot and was free to all.

The event, hosted by the Junior League of Corpus Christi and HEB, was a family friendly event that taught participants them about the different first responders, businesses and organizations in the area.

