52-year-old Rockport driver killed in single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon

GREGORY, Texas — A 52-year-old Rockport man died Monday afternoon after his vintage jeep crashed on Corpus Christi Street.

Juanito Garcia Jr. was driving a 1959 Willys Overland Jeepster westbound in the 300 block of Corpus Christi Street around 1:23 p.m. when the vehicle left the roadway, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The jeep struck an elevated portion of a ditch with its front end.

Garcia was unresponsive when emergency medical services arrived at the scene. He was transported to the Rockport 24/7 Emergency Room, where he was pronounced dead at 2:24 p.m.

Justice of Peace Precinct 2 Judge Diana McGinnes pronounced Garcia deceased.

The crash remains under investigation by troopers from the Highway Patrol Office in Sinton.

