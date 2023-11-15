5-year-old, infant siblings left at Corpus Christi Fire Station #7

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Child Protective Services is looking into a case involving three children.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, a women tried to drop off 6-month-old twins and a 5-year-old at Fire Station #7 about a month ago.

Because the kids were older than 60 days, they did not fall into the Safe Haven law also known as the Baby Moses law.

Corpus Christi Fire Chief Brandon Wade explained to KRIS 6 News reporter Naidy Escobar how the law works.

"Under the law it could be completely anonymous, as long as there is no injuries to that child that one would think could be abused," he said. "It’s anonymous for the person dropping off the infant we are going to make sure the proper medical care is taken for the infant."

According to CPS there have been three reported cases statewide.

Wade said that all firefighters are well equipped to facilitate the needs of the children.

If the child does not meet the Safe Haven law the fire stations will still receive any child. Wade added that the primary focus is to protect and keep any child safe at all times.

The Safe Haven law went into affect in 1999 and it was designed to gives parents who are unable to care for their child a safe and legal choice to leave their infant with an employee at a designated safe place. These places include a hospital, freestanding emergency medical care facility, fire station, or emergency medical services (EMS) station.

Information for Parents

If you're thinking about bringing your baby to a designated Safe Haven, please read the information below:



Your baby must be 60 days old or younger and unharmed and safe.

You may take your baby to any hospital, fire station, or emergency medical services (EMS) station in Texas.

You need to give your baby to an employee who works at one of these safe places and tell this person that you want to leave your baby at a Safe Haven.

You may be asked by an employee for family or medical history to make sure that your baby receives the care they need.

If you leave your baby at a fire or EMS station, your baby may be taken to a hospital to receive any medical attention they need. Remember, If you leave your unharmed infant at a Safe Haven, you will not be prosecuted for abandonment or neglect.