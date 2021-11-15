5 years later: CCPD still searching for answers involving murdered teen

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are still looking for answers after the fifth anniversary of 19-year-old Christopher Colton Cavazos' murder.

On November 13, 2016 Corpus Christi police responded to a shooting call at the Marbella Apartments (now known as the Caspian Apartments).

When officers arrived, they found 19-year-old Christopher Colton Cavazos dead from a gunshot wound inside his vehicle.

Police later released video showing a car with three people getting out of it and walking toward another group of men when a fight broke out. It was sometime during that fight that Cavazos was shot and killed.

It's been five years since that murder and no one has been arrested.

Investigators are hoping to discover any new information that will help catch a murder suspect. If you know who is responsible, or have any additional information about this murder, call Crime Stoppers at 361-888-TIPS or submit the information online HERE.

The information you provide to Crime Stoppers is anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest, it could earn you a cash reward.