46th Annual Rockport-Fulton Seafair opens this weekend without carnival

ROCKPORT, Texas — The 2021 Rockport-Fulton Seafair will take place this weekend October 8-10 at the Festival Grounds at Rockport Harbor.

While the popular event is still promising to have three full days of food, music, and fun, they announced on Wednesday that they will not be able to host a carnival this year.

“The impacts of Covid-19 on the carnival industry, as well as upcoming construction projects around the beach parking areas, have forced the carnival company, which has been with the festival for more than 40 years, to pull out of this year’s Seafair Festival,” organizers said in a press release.

Organizers said over the past several weeks they have been trying to find a different carnival to fill the vacancy, but after searching over 20 carnivals across the state of Texas, many of them were either out of business due to pandemic cancellations or already booked.

Because of this, the festival is hoping to bring new activities for children and family to enjoy. Additionally, they announced that admission to the festival this year for children 12 and under will be free.

Pre-sale wristbands for adults are available for $20 to get into the festival all weekend. Regular daily tickets are $12 each. You can purchase your tickets here .