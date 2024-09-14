42 Alice H.S. students reported they were cited for drinking at weekend party full of minors

According to a press release issued by Alice ISD Superintendent Dr. Anysia Trevino, 42 students voluntarily came forward and said they received citations for drinking alcohol at a party on Sunday morning. The release does not specify how many of those students are athletes or whether any of them are on the football team and scheduled to play in Friday night's game against Sinton.

The release stated:

"These students have respectfully accepted the consequences of their actions and have demonstrated commendable integrity in coming forward."

The release states those who self-reported will attend a mandatory 4-hour drug and alcohol counseling session.

In the release, the district admitted to not receiving the names of any students from the Jim Wells County Sheriff's Department.

As we've reported, the Jim Wells County Sheriff's Department was responding to a noise complaint on the 100 block of Deer Meadows Drive in Alice. When they arrived, they found several minors drinking. 84 of the more than 100 individuals at the home were cited for minor in possession. Christine Trejo, the homeowner and parent of an Alice HS football player, was arrested and taken to the Jim Wells County Jail.

Sheriff Daniel Bueno stated the minors at the party included several students from Alice ISD and surrounding school districts.

As a result of the party, Alice ISD Athletic Director John Castellano sent a letter to all parents stating that Alice ISD student-athletes had until Thursday, Sept. 12 at 4 p.m. to self-report if they had attended the party over the weekend, they were issued a citation or had conducted illegal activity.

Those who self-reported would be suspended for 14 days, which would begin on the date of the violation. Student-athletes who self-report will also still be permitted to practice with their sports teams and would have to undergo a four-hour mandatory drug and alcohol counseling session.

Castellano's warned if a student-athlete failed to self-report and was found to have been doing anything illegal at the party, they would be kicked off their respective sports teams.

Read the press release below: