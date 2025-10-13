40th annual Cottonfest takes over Robstown

ROBSTOWN, TX — The 40th annual Cottonfest took place in Robstown Saturday, October 11.

The event has bounced around to a few different venues before now landing at the Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds.

It features live music, vendors, and plenty of fun for the whole family.

Most of the money earned from the event will go back to the community. "Cottonfest actually brings in a lot of the community, so we try to raise money for all of our local events," Cottonfest board member Ashley Esquivel said.

The event also featured a Barbecue cook-off that took place on Friday.