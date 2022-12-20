Watch Now
Local News

32nd annual Tuba Christmas returns to downtown Corpus Christi

Posted at 9:33 PM, Dec 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-19 22:33:39-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Monday, musicians of all ages and areas took part in the 32nd Annual Tuba Christmas in downtown Corpus Christi.

Every year they come together to play Christmas tunes for passerby at the Plains Capital Bank.

"It really is great," Dan Snipes, a professor of music at Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi said. "This is supposed to be our gift for the community. It's the one time there's no agenda, we just come to play and make everyone happy."

Among those who took part in this year's performance was our very own digital content producer Shane Rackley.

This was his 31st year performing.

