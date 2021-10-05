30 Corpus Christi schools receiving funds to upgrade libraries for higher quality learning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thirty Corpus Christi elementary schools will soon be receiving federal funds to help modernize their libraries to provide higher quality learning through literacy.

The money will come from The Education Service Center, Region 2’s $2.6 million grant “Project Learn It,” which aims to increase literacy within the Coastal Bend.

Fifty-four regional campuses in total were chosen to receive the grant. CCISD says each school will get around $150,000 each for new architecture, murals, furniture, paint and technology for their libraries.

“We recognize the importance of early literacy, and the grant ties in perfectly in equipping our libraries with the best structures and environments most conducive to learning. All our students, librarians and staff will benefit greatly,” said CCISD Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez.

The following Corpus Christi elementary schools will be awarded the funds for their libraries:

• T.G. Allen

• Ella Barnes

• Mary Helen Berlanga

• Club Estates

• David Crockett

• Joseph T. Dawson

• Early Childhood Development Center

• George Evans

• James W. Fannin

• Rafael Galvan

• Dr. J.A. Garcia

• Weldon Gibson

• Gloria Hicks

• Sam Houston

• Luther Jones

• Zachary Kolda

• Stanley Kostoryz

• Moses Menger

• Metro E

• E.E. and Jovita Mireles

• Blanche Moore

• Oak Park

• Fred R. Sanders

• Schanen Estates

• Rose Shaw

• Weldon Smith

• William B. Travis

• Faye Webb

• C.P. Yeager

• Lorenzo de Zavala