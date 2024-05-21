2nd grade classroom at the School of Science and Technology Bayshore see 60% improvement in reading

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Elizabeth Olvera’s 2nd-grade class at the School of Science and Technology Bayshore saw a huge improvement in reading skills from the beginning of the year to the end of this school year.

"It’s not only reading but comprehension. We go through our reading passages, we go back and find the answers, mark them with highlighters, and ask, “Is that what really happened?" Olvera said.

The National Library of Medicine conducted a study and found that reading achievement declined during the COVID-19 pandemic. Olvera believes her classroom is back on the right track. One of her students, Jackson, explained how much of a luxury their unique in-class library system is.

"In my old school, they didn't have a library in the classroom and when I moved to this school I could get a book, any time I wanted. And I could read and read, so I got a lot more time to read and I got better and faster," Jackson said.

Olvera said the classroom is using a program called "Donors Choose" and donations for the classroom are being matched right now through the Montgomery Family Fund.

"This project is funded by another company, so whenever anyone pays 25 dollars they’re going to pay 25 dollars. So the kids that are in my class next year will have a whole new array of books," Olvera said.

If you'd. like to help the classroom meet its goals visit their donation page.

