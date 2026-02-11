$29.3 million Everhart Road construction project completed ahead of schedule, all roads reopen

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — All roadways have reopened in the area of Everhart Road and South Padre Island Drive as construction crews completed the final section of a $29.3 million infrastructure project ahead of schedule.

The project, which began in 2023 as part of the 2020 Street Bond, included road reconstruction from SPID to Alameda Street and $3.4 million to replace outdated water infrastructure at the SPID intersection, improving the overall efficiency of the water system.

Construction crews worked through several phases and overcame varying weather-related issues to finish the project earlier than anticipated.

KRIS 6

"We are excited to have this vital commercial intersection now fully open for motorists with improved utilities," Jeff Edmonds said.

Edmonds, Director of Engineering Services, added the completion caps the road reconstruction project of Everhart Road, showcasing the city's street improvement program designed to focus on major roadways in all areas of the city.

Voters approved the project through the 2020 Street Bond, which included reconstructing the existing 4-lane roadway with a continuous center turn lane. The improvements included new pavement, curb and gutter, sidewalk repairs, installation of ADA-compliant curb ramps, signage, pavement markings, and traffic signal upgrades.

JE Construction Services served as the project's contractor.

