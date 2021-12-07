24th annual Tree of Angels honors victims of violent crime

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the 24th straight year, the Nueces County Sheriff's Office hosted the Tree of Angels ceremony Monday night at the county courthouse.

People who've lost loved ones to violent crimes were invited to place ornaments representing their loved ones on a Christmas tree that will be displayed in the atrium of the courthouse throughout the month.

“I think it’s an opportunity for them to memorialize their loved one," Second Assistant District Attorney Michelle Putman-Craig said. "Hopefully give them a little bit of peace and comfort and to help them transition into the Christmas season and help them remember their angel in Heaven is always looking down on them.”

Carlos Vasquez, Sr. is taking comfort in that. His son was shot and killed outside the Palace nightclub back in August.

Vasquez says full closure won't come until his son's killer is brought to justice, but he says events like the Tree of Angels Ceremony do provide some level of comfort to the dozens of families who placed ornaments on the trees.

“We’re all grieving, and we’re here to grieve together," Vasquez said.