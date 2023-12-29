2024 Winter Youth Basketball Camp coming up Jan. 3 -5

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Registration is open for the Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department’s 2024 Winter Youth Basketball Camp.

The camp will provide an opportunity for campers ages 8-17 to dribble, shoot, and have a blast. Campers will also learn the fundamentals, practice techniques, and compete in games.

Expert instruction will be provided by Coach Roy De La Pena. The youth basketball camp will run from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. daily at the Corpus Christi Gym.

Online registration is open from Dec. 15 through Jan. 5, 2024, and the youth camp is only $70 per person.

Call 361-826-3588 or email danielm3@cctexas.com for more info.

Register online here https://register.ccparkandrec.com/.