2022 Downtown Holiday Series rings in the Christmas season

The Corpus Christi Downtown Management District has announced the 2022 Downtown Holiday Series schedule that will feature a boat parade, decorating contest, tree lightings, and more happening in November and December.

“Our team has been planning these programming and wayfinding initiatives for the entire year to bring holiday cheer and cool experiences to downtown during this winter season. All of the events and holiday activations are free to attend, open to the public, and entertain all ages.” states Alyssa B Mason, Executive Director of CCDMD.

The H-E-B Christmas Tree will light up again this year on Saturday, Nov 26th at Water's Edge Park featuring a 58' tree that will stand in the park until Jan 9th.

Mayor Guajardo's Merriest Décor Contest will light up businesses and shops in the Marina Arts District. During First Friday's ArtWalk on Dec 2. Special guest judges will score each business' décor and holiday spirit. The next week, pictures of participating businesses will be posted on the CCDMD's Facebook and Instagram pages for the public to "like" throught the month of December. Whichever busines with the most "likes" will be the winner across 7 different categories.

On December 3rd the Illuminated Boat Parade returns to the Corpus Christi Marina. Water vessels of all shapes and sizes are invited to participate. The public is invited to watch the parade from the seawall between Lawrence Street T-head and Coopers Alley L-head.

More information on these events and more will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

