Beach-to-Bay Marathon postponed for a third time due to COVID-19

The 45th annual Beach to Bay Relay Marathon has been postponed until May 21, 2022, due to COVID-19.

"Due to the rapid resurgence of Covid 19 the Beach to Bay Committee along with the City of Corpus Christi feel that an October race is now not feasible, therefore we will be moving the date to its normally scheduled date of Saturday, May 21, 2022," says the website. "We are sorry for the inconvenience but feel it is the safest for everyone."

The event was originally scheduled for May of 2020, but was then rescheduled to May 2021. This is the third re-scheduling of the longstanding Corpus Christi running event.

Registration for the event remains open, and teams that have already entered the race in 2020 and 2021 are all ready to go.

"2020 was the first year the race has not taken place since it was first run in 1976," said race director Doug McBee after the first rescheduling.

The Beach to Bay Relay Marathon begins on North Padre Island, goes through Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, and ends along the bayfront at Cole Park. Organizers say it is the United States’ largest six-person relay race.

The race attracts runners from all over. With notable entries such as former Texas Governor Rick Perry, State Representative Abel Herrero, former Naval Air Station Captain Paula Hinger, and former Corpus Christi Mayor, Honorable Loyd Neal.