2 people stabbed, hospitalized after altercation on Kostoryz Road Monday afternoon

Two people were hospitalized following a stabbing incident Monday afternoon in Corpus Christi, according to police.

Officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department responded to a disturbance with injuries call at approximately 2:18 p.m. on July 13, 2026, in the area of Foley Drive and Kostoryz Road.

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Upon arrival, officers discovered a male and female victim, both suffering from stab wounds. Police immediately began administering first aid to the victims while waiting for emergency medical services to arrive at the scene.

According to preliminary investigations, the injuries resulted from a physical altercation during which both victims were stabbed. The circumstances surrounding the altercation have not been disclosed.

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Emergency medical personnel transported both victims to a local hospital, where they are reported to be in stable condition.

Police are characterizing the incident as isolated, though the investigation remains active. No arrests have been made at this time.

The Corpus Christi Police Department has not released additional details about potential suspects or the relationship between the victims and any alleged perpetrators.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Corpus Christi Police Department.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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