2 people dead after fatal crash on Carroll Lane; 1 other person remains in the hospital

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Two people are dead after a speeding car crashed into a light pole on Carroll Lane Wednesday just before 3 a.m. near the intersection of Brawner Parkway and Carroll Lane.

Corpus Christi Police confirmed the driver and passenger of a black sedan were killed as the car was speeding and crashed into a light pole, rolled several times, and landed in the yard of a home on Carroll Lane.

According to investigators, another passenger who was in the backseat of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the black sedan may have been involved in a hit-and-run near SPID and were feeling the scene.

One neighbor said she heard a loud bang as the black car crashed into a power line and then saw a flash of green from her balcony just before 3 a.m.

Many residents near the intersection of Brawner Parkway and Carroll Lane are currently without power as of 7:05 a.m. School officials at Mary Helen Berlanga Elementary School stated on their Facebook page that the school is still open, and the Fifth-grade field trip is still on.

AEP Texas crews are working diligently to repair the light pole that was taken down in the deadly crash. AEP work crews estimate power should be restored in the area around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

This is a developing story; check back with KRIS 6 News for more updates.