19-year-old-man jailed for recent Buccaneer Drive murder

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 19-year-old man remains in jail on murder charges in connection with the recent shooting on Buccaneer Drive that left a 55-year-old man dead.

Ezekiel Garcia was arrested Wednesday by Corpus Christi Police Department officers. He was later transported to the Nueces County Jail where he was charged with murder and remains in lieu of a $100,000 bond.

Police say the incident occurred at approximately 8:31 p.m. Monday after they were dispatched to the area in reference to a welfare concern. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 55-year-old man dead.

Police say the incident was not a random act of violence and the parties involved were known to each other.

This is still an active investigation and if anyone has any additional information, they are urged to contact Homicide Detectives at (361) 886-2840.

