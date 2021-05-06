Watch
19-year-old-man jailed for recent Buccaneer Drive murder

Courtesy photo: Corpus Christi Police Department
Ezekiel Garcia, 19, was jailed on murder charges in connection with the recent shooting of a 55-year-old man in the 100 block of Buccaneer Drive.
Ezekiel Garcia
Posted at 4:01 PM, May 06, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 19-year-old man remains in jail on murder charges in connection with the recent shooting on Buccaneer Drive that left a 55-year-old man dead.

Ezekiel Garcia was arrested Wednesday by Corpus Christi Police Department officers. He was later transported to the Nueces County Jail where he was charged with murder and remains in lieu of a $100,000 bond.

Police say the incident occurred at approximately 8:31 p.m. Monday after they were dispatched to the area in reference to a welfare concern. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 55-year-old man dead.

Police say the incident was not a random act of violence and the parties involved were known to each other.

This is still an active investigation and if anyone has any additional information, they are urged to contact Homicide Detectives at (361) 886-2840.

You may also call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS or submit the information online here.

Information provided to Crime Stoppers is considered to be anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest, it could earn you a cash reward.

