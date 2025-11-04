18-wheeler accident causes major backup on I-37

UPDATE - 9:50 AM:

Crews have cleared the scene and all lanes are open.

ORIGINAL STORY:

An 18-wheeler accident has shut down major traffic arteries in Corpus Christi, blocking all southeast-bound traffic on Interstate 37 toward the Bayfront area, as well as southbound State Highway 286 and northbound US 181.

Emergency responders are diverting commuters at Port Avenue as crews work to clear the scene. Officials warn it may take several hours to restore normal traffic flow to the affected roadways.

Temporary I-37 mainlane and ramp closures remain in effect until further notice. Transportation authorities are urging motorists to avoid the area entirely or prepare for significant delays.

CCPD

The cause of the accident and whether anyone was injured have not been released.

