UPDATE: Monday - 12:30 p.m. - Bond has been set for Ernest Josiah Castillo at $500,000.00.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A 17-year-old male from San Antonio has been arrested and charged with five counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon in connection with a shooting at Marker 20 that sent 5 people to the hospital with gunshot wounds Saturday night.

According to an arrest report from the Nueces County Sheriff's office, Ernest Josiah Castillo fired gunshots at a crowd of people on the beach as he was driving away in a black 2009 Chevy pickup truck around 11:39 p.m. on Saturday, March 14.

The arrest report states, "the Corpus Christi Police Department stopped a vehicle matching the description of a black Chevrolet pickup truck with three Hispanic males in it that left the scene prior to our arrival. CCPD detained three Hispanic males at the time of the stop."

17-year-old San Antonio teen arrested in connection with Port Aransas beach shooting

Detectives found two shell casings on the beach that matched a Glock .45 caliber handgun located inside the truck.

Police interviewed the driver of the back Chevy truck, and he was able to confirm that Castillo fired multiple shots into a crowd of people as they were driving away.

The arrest report states, "the named suspect was wearing white and blue Versace shorts and had a gold grill on his teeth." Castillo was detained by police and remains in the Nueces County jail.

All five victims were transported to the hospital. At least two were reported to be in critical condition when they left the scene. The medical status of the remaining three victims has not yet been confirmed.

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