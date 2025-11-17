ROBSTOWN, Texas — A 16-year-old was shot by a 17-year-old after a disagreement over owing someone money early Sunday morning, according to the Robstown Police Department.

RPD officers responded to a shooting in the 700 block of West Avenue C at 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 16. Police Chief Mike Tamez said the 16-year-old male was shot in the chest — in the left clavicle area — and grazed on both shins. The 17-year-old was not injured.

“It just turned out both of them had weapons. They both started shooting at each other,” Tamez said.

16-year-old hospitalized after Robstown shooting

KRIS 6 News spoke with neighbors about crime in the area. Some, speaking off camera, said they felt fine with the way things are. Jeanette Ruiz, who grew up in Robstown, described feeling 80% safe. She said she did not know about the shooting on Sunday morning.

“It's unfortunate… weapons, you know, shouldn’t be around kids, especially not everyone is mature. Emotionally mature,” Ruiz said.

RPD reported five shootings with victims last year and five so far this year. The department says there have been no murder cases either this year or last.

Chief Tamez said it’s uncommon in Robstown for a juvenile to have a weapon, like in Sunday’s incident.

“A few months ago, we had a rise in shots-fired calls, but not where victims had actually been shot,” Tamez said.

Police implemented more patrols during that time to keep crime down. However, Chief Tamez said officers are limited in what they can enforce.

“What could prevent all of this is if we had parents who actually engaged in their kids’ lives — hold the parents responsible. There is no reason a 16-year-old should be out at 2:30 a.m. with a firearm,” Tamez said.

Police said the 16-year-old is in surgery. The 17-year-old is in the Nueces County Sheriff’s Office jail, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

“This is the consequence of allowing your kids to get out and just do whatever they want,” Tamez said.

Chief Tamez said police plan to deploy more officers to patrol the area on weekends.

