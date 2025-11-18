A 14-year-old boy has died after being shot multiple times at the Figueroa Square Apartments on Ruben Chavez Road in Robstown, authorities said.

Robstown Police responded to the apartment complex next to Lotspiech Elementary School following reports of a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

14-year-old boy fatally shot at Figueroa Square Apartments in Robstown

KRIS 6 News

According to Robstown Police Chief Mike Tamez, the teen was found with multiple gunshot wounds and later died. The victim’s name has not been released pending family notification.

KRIS 6

The Texas Department of Public Safety is assisting local investigators at the scene.

As of the latest update, no suspect is in custody and police are actively searching for the shooter.

Robstown Police has asked anyone with information, video, or tips related to the incident to contact the Robstown Police Department at 361-387-3531.

This is a developing story; more details will be released as they are confirmed by authorities.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!