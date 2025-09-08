14-year-old accidentally shot in Mathis; condition unknown at this time

MATHIS, Texas — A 14-year-old was accidentally shot in Mathis yesterday afternoon, according to San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera. Rivera says it happened in a residence full of people.

There's no word on his condition at this time, or how the incident happened.

Mathis Police Department has not yet released details of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing and active, and KRIS 6 will update as soon as more information becomes available.

