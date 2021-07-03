13-year-old claims victory at Mayors Cup Regatta

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Mayor's Big Bang 4th of July Celebration is underway in downtown Corpus Christi, and Saturday morning

the Mayor's Cup Regatta pitted nearly a dozen small boats against each other for a Fourth of July victory.

Eleven small sail boats carrying 21 sailors competed in the event. The first place skipper was junior sailor 13-year-old Madilynn Ocker and her crew member Emma McGinnis.

"It was very awesome, it always makes me feel so good when I race against different adults and it's awesome," said Ocker.

Mayor Guajardo was at the event, and was very thankful for the opportunity to utilize the bay to bring the community together.

"So this is very important that we live on this beautiful bay, it's such a gift, and we have a marina here available to us, it is literally this city's crown jewel," said Guajardo.

Second place in the race went to junior sailor Maryze Sosa and Josh Richline. Third place went to Will Liles and his daughter Bella Liles.

The Corpus Christi City Marina and the Corpus Christi Yacht Club sponsored the race.