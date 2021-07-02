126 impounded motorcycles, vehicles, trailers, and boats up for auction locally

126 impounded motorcycles, vehicles, trailers, and boats are up for auction this Saturday.

The Corpus Christi Police Department announced the viewing of the auction items for Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., and the live in-person and virtual auction for Saturday, July 3 at 10 a.m. at 5485 Greenwood.

You can register for the auction here.

AUCTION RULES:

Only registered bidders will be allowed to view the vehicles.

No purses or backpacks allowed during the viewing.

No one under 18 will be allowed.

Facemasks, face coverings and social distancing strongly encouraged

Preview what is available for auction here.