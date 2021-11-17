Watch
News

Actions

LIVE: County commissioners to discuss health district split

items.[0].videoTitle
Nueces County commissioners will meet this morning and one of the items on the agenda is the upcoming Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District split.
County commissioners prepare for health district split at today's meeting
Posted at 10:51 AM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 11:51:53-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County commissioners will meet this morning and one of the items on the agenda is the upcoming Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District split.

They will discuss hiring a local law firm to handle the transition of the city splitting from the county health department.

Mayor Paulette Guajardo and the Corpus Christi City Council voted last month to withdraw from the city-county public health district.

The city is required to give Nueces County 90 days notice, per the contract with the county. But Nueces County commissioners have said they need more than 90 days to prepare.

If approved today, Nueces County will hire lawyers to assist with the transition.

According to the engagement letter sent by the law firm, Nueces County taxpayers will pay the firm $425 an hour for their services.

The split is scheduled to happen on Jan. 19, 2022.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School because of inclement weather

State of Education