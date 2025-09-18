Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kitchen Cops for the week of September 8th through 12th

Perfect Scores

Boarri Craft Butchery
817 S Staples

Champs South Texas Meat Market
14457 SPID

Chick-fil-A
4741 SPID

The Cookie Connection
Driscoll Children's Hospital

Enchanted Children's Academy
6229 Kostoryz

Smokey Moe’s
4028 Weber

Mod Pizza
4902 S Staples

Port A Creamery
210 N Alister

Salty Dog & Cigar Bar
203 N Alister

Sweet Swirl Frozen Yogurt
14457 SPID

Virginia’s On The Bay
815 Trout St

Papa John’s Pizza
522 Everhart

Creekside Elementary 
7702 Oso Pkwy

Dat Good Good
917 S Staples

Gibson Elementary
5723 Hampshire

JFK Elementary
1102 Villarreal

Lexington Middle School
7801 Leadership Dr

Lucky Panda
5639 Carroll Lane

West Oso HS
754 Flato

Whataburger
4510 Leopard

Whataburger
6817 SPID

Yummy Tummy Cheesecake
4820 Kostoryz

Mc Donald’s
4101 Leopard

The B List

Taqueria Jalisco #1
902 S Port
6 Violations
87

El Potro
6085 Weber
8 Violations
83

