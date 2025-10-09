EDITOR'S NOTE: Harrison's Landing was mistakenly on the Low Score list. That score was from 2 years ago.

Perfect Scores

Granny's Hot Tamales

3131 Mc Ardle

Howard's Bar-B-Que

1002 Antelope

Kings Donuts

7602 S. Staples Ste 110

Shoreline Sandwich Company (Court House)

901 Leopard St. Rm 110

Bay Area Child Development Center

5215 Embassy

Cha X Cha X Cha Tea

5892 Everhart

Imperial Roast & Bbq

5017 Saratoga Blvd #125

Scary Larry Pickles

6601 Everhart Ste D1

___________________________________________

Insomnia Cookies

7514 S. Padre Island Ste 205

Kitchen Cops for the week of September 29th through October 3rd

A late-night cookie destination in Corpus Christi has earned recognition for both its sweet treats and stellar food safety practices.

Insomnia Cookies on South Padre Island Drive near Ennis Joslin received a perfect score and a first Kitchen Cops commendation for serving the community fresh cookies for the past two years.

Bakery Manager Alyzabeth Martinez said the cookies are guaranteed to be fresh, whether customers pick them up in the morning or have them delivered as late as 3 a.m. Any cookies not sold within three hours of baking are donated to ensure nothing goes to waste.

"This location specifically does donate to a church, yes. That is awesome, so nothing goes to waste? No, not here," Martinez said.

The bakery's commitment to freshness and community giving has helped establish it as a reliable destination for Corpus Christi's night owls and early birds alike.

___________________________________________

Port A Poke

345 N. Alister St., Ste. C

Premier High School - Corpus Christi

5130 Kostoryz Rd

Saigon's Civet Cafe

2222 Airline Rd Suite A1

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

7514 SPID

McDonald's #6516

4031 Saratoga Blvd

Wednesdays Coffee Co.

2134 Waldron Unit B

Whataburger #1069

7702 S. Padre Island Dr.

Whataburger #111

1521 Airline

Whataburger #123

1121 Waldron Rd.

Schanen Elementary School

Cafeteria - 5717 Killarmet

St. Patrick Church

3340 S. Alameda

Yeager Elementary School

Cafeteria - 5414 Tripoli

___________________________________________

The LOW Scores

83

Taqueria San Juan

410 Cut-Off Rd.

81

Catch Sports Bar

5230 Kostoryz Ste 1

76

Taqueria Jalisco #2

2341 Horne Rd

