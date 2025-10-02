Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsKitchen Cops

Actions

Kitchen Cops for the week of September 22nd through 26th

Kitchen Cops 2025.png
KRIS 6 News
Kitchen Cops 2025.png
Posted

Perfect Scores

Calallen High School Cafeteria
4205 Wildcat Dr. 

Calallen ISD - West Intermediate School
4030 Cr 69

Miller High School - Cafeteria
1 Battlin Buc

Wood River Creek Elementary School - Calallen
15118 Dry Creek

Flour Bluff Baseball Concession
2505 Waldron

Flour Bluff Central Kitchen
2505 Waldron Rd.

Cullen Place Elementary School
850 Belmeade Drive

_____________________________________________

Coastal Blends
2136 Waldron Rd

Acapulco Bar & Grill
6602 Saratoga Blvd

Belleeah's Apples & Treats
6149 Mcardle Rd

The Donut Palace
604 N. Alister St

Church's Chicken
10101 SPID

Citrus Sss Bistro
500 N. Shoreline Blvd Ste 108

Domino's
2501 S Hwy 361

Whataburger #311
729 Hwy 361

Whataburger #166
9402 Leopard

Port A Pizzeria
407 E. Avenue G

Coffee Waves Port Aransas
1007 State Hwy 361

Candy Andy
4701 Ayers St Ste 302

_____________________________________________

The Low Scores

Price's Chef
1800 S. Alameda St. 
88

  • Raw Chicken On Same Shelf As Baked Bread
  • Need To Clean Deli Meat Slicer

Taco Rico & Rico's Catering
4102 Greenwood     
86

  • Need Food Safe Plastic On Items
  • Ice Machine Has Mold Present

Taqueria La Escondida #3
3302 Leopard St
83

  • Use Gloves When Working With Ready To Eat Foods.
  • Food Needs To Be 6inches Off The Ground.

Estrella De Jalisco Mexican Restaurant
1322 Leopard St
79

  • Need Gloves When Working With Ready To Eat Foods.
  • Do Not Store Medicine Next Food Items Store In Designated Area.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.