Kitchen Cops for the week of September 22nd through 26th

Perfect Scores
Calallen High School Cafeteria
4205 Wildcat Dr.
Calallen ISD - West Intermediate School
4030 Cr 69
Miller High School - Cafeteria
1 Battlin Buc
Wood River Creek Elementary School - Calallen
15118 Dry Creek
Flour Bluff Baseball Concession
2505 Waldron
Flour Bluff Central Kitchen
2505 Waldron Rd.
Cullen Place Elementary School
850 Belmeade Drive
_____________________________________________
Coastal Blends
2136 Waldron Rd
Acapulco Bar & Grill
6602 Saratoga Blvd
Belleeah's Apples & Treats
6149 Mcardle Rd
The Donut Palace
604 N. Alister St
Church's Chicken
10101 SPID
Citrus Sss Bistro
500 N. Shoreline Blvd Ste 108
Domino's
2501 S Hwy 361
Whataburger #311
729 Hwy 361
Whataburger #166
9402 Leopard
Port A Pizzeria
407 E. Avenue G
Coffee Waves Port Aransas
1007 State Hwy 361
Candy Andy
4701 Ayers St Ste 302
_____________________________________________
The Low Scores
Price's Chef
1800 S. Alameda St.
88
- Raw Chicken On Same Shelf As Baked Bread
- Need To Clean Deli Meat Slicer
Taco Rico & Rico's Catering
4102 Greenwood
86
- Need Food Safe Plastic On Items
- Ice Machine Has Mold Present
Taqueria La Escondida #3
3302 Leopard St
83
- Use Gloves When Working With Ready To Eat Foods.
- Food Needs To Be 6inches Off The Ground.
Estrella De Jalisco Mexican Restaurant
1322 Leopard St
79
- Need Gloves When Working With Ready To Eat Foods.
- Do Not Store Medicine Next Food Items Store In Designated Area.
