Perfect Scores

Ace Sushi

TAMU-CC

Chick-Fil-A

TAMU-CC

CC Panda

TAMU-CC

Salty Seagull

TAMU-CC

Island Café

TAMU-CC

Garcia Elementary

1945 Gollihar

Haas Middle School

6630 Mc Ardle

Los Encinos Elementary

1921 Dorado

Berlanga Elementary

4120 Carroll Lane

Travis Elementary

3210 Churchill

Cookie & Crumb Bake Shop

1220 Airline

Cookies By Design

4709 S Alameda

Nothing Bundt Cakes

5425 Spid

Shipley’s Donuts

1722 Rodd Field Rd

Starbucks

14002 Spid

Stingers Coffee

1304 Airline

Birriera Y Mariscos El Presidents

7029 Edgebrook

Catfish Charlie’s

5830 Mc Ardle

Dairy Queen

5919 Mc Ardle

Wendy’s

15038 Northwest Blvd

Royal Krabz

6410 Weber

Little Caesar’s Pizza

2744 S Staples

KRIS 6 News

Top Dawg Brothers

3322 Lariat

There they are.

Chris Garza on the left.

Brandon Brown on the right.

The Top Dawg Brothers.

They went to Moody High School together.

They've been running this business for about 4 years now.

The OG Chili Cheese Dog is the top seller for these two.

And most of their customers show up after hours to choose from the menu.

We caught up to them on Wednesday night on the 5300 block of Kostoryz.

Congratulations to Brandon Brown and Chris Garza, the Top Dawg Brothers, for earning a 100 from health inspectors!

Kitchen Cops for the week of September 1st through 5th

The B List

Bowlero

6116 Ayers

7 Violations

85

