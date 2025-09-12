Kitchen Cops for the week of September 1st through 5th

Perfect Scores
Ace Sushi
TAMU-CC
Chick-Fil-A
TAMU-CC
CC Panda
TAMU-CC
Salty Seagull
TAMU-CC
Island Café
TAMU-CC
Garcia Elementary
1945 Gollihar
Haas Middle School
6630 Mc Ardle
Los Encinos Elementary
1921 Dorado
Berlanga Elementary
4120 Carroll Lane
Travis Elementary
3210 Churchill
Cookie & Crumb Bake Shop
1220 Airline
Cookies By Design
4709 S Alameda
Nothing Bundt Cakes
5425 Spid
Shipley’s Donuts
1722 Rodd Field Rd
Starbucks
14002 Spid
Stingers Coffee
1304 Airline
Birriera Y Mariscos El Presidents
7029 Edgebrook
Catfish Charlie’s
5830 Mc Ardle
Dairy Queen
5919 Mc Ardle
Wendy’s
15038 Northwest Blvd
Royal Krabz
6410 Weber
Little Caesar’s Pizza
2744 S Staples
Top Dawg Brothers
3322 Lariat
There they are.
Chris Garza on the left.
Brandon Brown on the right.
The Top Dawg Brothers.
They went to Moody High School together.
They've been running this business for about 4 years now.
The OG Chili Cheese Dog is the top seller for these two.
And most of their customers show up after hours to choose from the menu.
We caught up to them on Wednesday night on the 5300 block of Kostoryz.
Congratulations to Brandon Brown and Chris Garza, the Top Dawg Brothers, for earning a 100 from health inspectors!
The B List
Bowlero
6116 Ayers
7 Violations
85
