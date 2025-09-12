Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kitchen Cops for the week of September 1st through 5th

Perfect Scores

Ace Sushi
TAMU-CC

Chick-Fil-A
TAMU-CC

CC Panda
TAMU-CC

Salty Seagull
TAMU-CC

Island Café
TAMU-CC

Garcia Elementary
1945 Gollihar

Haas Middle School
6630 Mc Ardle

Los Encinos Elementary
1921 Dorado

Berlanga Elementary
4120 Carroll Lane

Travis Elementary
3210 Churchill

Cookie & Crumb Bake Shop
1220 Airline

Cookies By Design
4709 S Alameda

Nothing Bundt Cakes
5425 Spid

Shipley’s Donuts
1722 Rodd Field Rd

Starbucks
14002 Spid

Stingers Coffee
1304 Airline

Birriera Y Mariscos El Presidents
7029 Edgebrook

Catfish Charlie’s
5830 Mc Ardle

Dairy Queen
5919 Mc Ardle

Wendy’s
15038 Northwest Blvd

Royal Krabz
6410 Weber

Little Caesar’s Pizza
2744 S Staples

K Cops 0911

Top Dawg Brothers
3322 Lariat

There they are.
Chris Garza on the left.
Brandon Brown on the right.
The Top Dawg Brothers.
They went to Moody High School together.

They've been running this business for about 4 years now.

The OG Chili Cheese Dog is the top seller for these two.

And most of their customers show up after hours to choose from the menu.

We caught up to them on Wednesday night on the 5300 block of Kostoryz.

Congratulations to Brandon Brown and Chris Garza, the Top Dawg Brothers, for earning a 100 from health inspectors!

Kitchen Cops for the week of September 1st through 5th

The B List

Bowlero
6116 Ayers
7 Violations
85

