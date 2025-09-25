Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kitchen Cops for the week of September 15th through 19th

Perfect Scores

Brewster Street Ice House Southside
5550 Holly Rd

Coach's Island Pub & Grill
505 Alister #3

Hana Poke
6113 Saratoga #1

Little Sprouts Child Development Center-Cedar
3201 Airline Rd Ste H

New York Pizza To-Go Padre Island
14225 S. Padre Island Dr Ste #3

Surfside Sandwich Shoppe
15113 S. Padre Island Dr. Ste 104c

Hopdoddy Corpus Christi
4902 S Staples

Jersey Mikes
1813 Ennis Joslin

Banda's @ Port
2751 S. Port Ave.

La Bamba Sno-Balls #3
3113 S Port Ave

Wienerschnitzel
4221 S. Alameda St.

Donut Palace
6210 Yorktown #300

Pauly's Beer Garden
4301 S. Alameda

Browne Middle School Cafeteria
4301 Schanen

Faye Webb Elementary School - Cafeteria
6953 Boardwalk

Odyssey Early Learning - CC
5801 Mcardle

Por Vida Academy At Corpus Christi
4613 S Padre Island Dr

Rose-Shaw Elementary - Cafeteria
2920 Soledad St.

Del Mar College-Hospitality And Culinary Institute
7002 Yorktown Blvd

Driscoll Elementary School
315 W Dragon St

Tuloso-Midway Alternative Career Center
7601 Leopard

Zachary Kolda Elementary - Cafeteria
3730 Rodd Field Rd.

Petronila Elementary School
2391 Cr 67

Hamlin Middle School - Cafeteria
3900 Hamlin

Bishop High School
717 Badger Lane

Bishop Junior High
719 E. 6th Street

Bishop Primary School
705 W Main Street

______________________________________________________________________

THE LOW SCORES

83
Taqueria La Tapatia #5
5401 Kostoryz - 83

  • Missing Hair Restraints
  • Food needs to be 6 inches off the ground; Kitchen And Coolers.
  • When Working With ready-to-eat foods, Must Have Gloves.

86
Santa Rosa
2722 S. Staples St. - 86

  • Soda Nozzles Have Mold Present
  • Raw Fish Stored Above Pancake Mix

