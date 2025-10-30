PERFECT SCORES:

Hawaiian Bros

5633 S Padre Island Dr

KRIS 6

Let's start things off with a big island aloha and maybe a shaka or two, as Hawaiian Bro's received their first perfect score! This is a great milestone for a place that just opened its doors earlier this year, especially since it was their first inspection too. If you haven't been, Manager Kayla Wood has a few recommendations.

"We have sweet and savory, we have sweet and spicy, we have spicy and we have teriyaki along with our pork," Kayla Wood, Hawaiian Bros manager, said.

Quite the list, I know, but I recommend the classic teriyaki, and don't forget a Hawaiian Sun to wash it down!

A big congrats to Hawaiian Bros for their first kitchen cops badge, thanks for keeping it clean!

Kitchen Cops for the week of October 20th through 24th

__________________________________________

Divina Dulzura Bakery

4817 Saratoga Blvd

Montray's Meat Market

6210 Yorktown Blvd Ste 800

Marty McPies

300 N. Shoreline

Paradise Sno Cones And Snack Shack

14501 Northwest Blvd

Starbucks Coffee

14213 Northwest Blvd

Papa John's Pizza

13434 A-6 Leopard

Bottomless Pit Bbq

2815 Leopard St.

Brodie's Chicago Style Hot Dogs and More

2202 Agnes St

Five Guys Burgers & Fries

5425 S. Padre Island Dr

AREA SCHOOLS

Sanders Elementary School - Cafeteria

4102 Republic

Senor Jaimes Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

4615 Everhart

Whataburger

2402 S. Padre Island Dr.

Kaffie Middle School - Cafeteria

5922 Brockhampton

King High School - Cafeteria

5225 Gollihar

Mary Carroll High School Cafeteria

3202 Saratoga Blvd

TG Allen Elementary School - Cafeteria

1414 18th St.

Odyssey Early Learning Llc

7201 S. Staples

Gloria Hicks Elementary School - Cafeteria

3602 Mcardle

Kostoryz Elementary School - Cafeteria

3602 Panama

Windsor Park Elementary - Cafeteria

4545 S. Alameda

Wood River Creek Elementary School - Calallen

15118 Dry Creek

Dawson Elementary School

Cafeteria - 6821 Sanders

Calk-Wilson Elementary

3925 Fort Worth

Calallen Isd - West Intermediate School

4030 Cr 69

Blanche Moore Elementary School - Cafeteria

6121 Durant Circle

Club Estates Elementary School - Cafeteria

5222 Merganser

Harold T Branch High School

3902 Morgan

West Oso Elementary

1526 Cliff Maus

_________________________________________________________

THE LOW SCORES

Hunan Express #2 - 89

5997 Williams

Cans Of Beers In Ice Bin

Food In Low Boy Are Missing Label And Dates

Golden Crown - 84

6601 Everhart Rd.

Raw Shrimp Stored Over Cooked Rice

Chemical Spray Bottles Have No Identifying Names

No Hand Soap In Hand Washing Area, Women’s Restroom Trash Cans Have No Lids, Restroom Doors Are Not Fully Self Closing

