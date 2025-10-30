Kitchen Cops for the week of October 20th through 24th

PERFECT SCORES:
Hawaiian Bros
5633 S Padre Island Dr
Let's start things off with a big island aloha and maybe a shaka or two, as Hawaiian Bro's received their first perfect score! This is a great milestone for a place that just opened its doors earlier this year, especially since it was their first inspection too. If you haven't been, Manager Kayla Wood has a few recommendations.
"We have sweet and savory, we have sweet and spicy, we have spicy and we have teriyaki along with our pork," Kayla Wood, Hawaiian Bros manager, said.
Quite the list, I know, but I recommend the classic teriyaki, and don't forget a Hawaiian Sun to wash it down!
A big congrats to Hawaiian Bros for their first kitchen cops badge, thanks for keeping it clean!
Divina Dulzura Bakery
4817 Saratoga Blvd
Montray's Meat Market
6210 Yorktown Blvd Ste 800
Marty McPies
300 N. Shoreline
Paradise Sno Cones And Snack Shack
14501 Northwest Blvd
Starbucks Coffee
14213 Northwest Blvd
Papa John's Pizza
13434 A-6 Leopard
Bottomless Pit Bbq
2815 Leopard St.
Brodie's Chicago Style Hot Dogs and More
2202 Agnes St
Five Guys Burgers & Fries
5425 S. Padre Island Dr
AREA SCHOOLS
Sanders Elementary School - Cafeteria
4102 Republic
Senor Jaimes Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
4615 Everhart
Whataburger
2402 S. Padre Island Dr.
Kaffie Middle School - Cafeteria
5922 Brockhampton
King High School - Cafeteria
5225 Gollihar
Mary Carroll High School Cafeteria
3202 Saratoga Blvd
TG Allen Elementary School - Cafeteria
1414 18th St.
Odyssey Early Learning Llc
7201 S. Staples
Gloria Hicks Elementary School - Cafeteria
3602 Mcardle
Kostoryz Elementary School - Cafeteria
3602 Panama
Windsor Park Elementary - Cafeteria
4545 S. Alameda
Wood River Creek Elementary School - Calallen
15118 Dry Creek
Dawson Elementary School
Cafeteria - 6821 Sanders
Calk-Wilson Elementary
3925 Fort Worth
Calallen Isd - West Intermediate School
4030 Cr 69
Blanche Moore Elementary School - Cafeteria
6121 Durant Circle
Club Estates Elementary School - Cafeteria
5222 Merganser
Harold T Branch High School
3902 Morgan
West Oso Elementary
1526 Cliff Maus
THE LOW SCORES
Hunan Express #2 - 89
5997 Williams
Cans Of Beers In Ice Bin
Food In Low Boy Are Missing Label And Dates
Golden Crown - 84
6601 Everhart Rd.
Raw Shrimp Stored Over Cooked Rice
Chemical Spray Bottles Have No Identifying Names
No Hand Soap In Hand Washing Area, Women’s Restroom Trash Cans Have No Lids, Restroom Doors Are Not Fully Self Closing