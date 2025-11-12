Kitchen Cops for the week of November 3rd through 7th

PERFECT SCORES

Nolan's

4117 S Staples Ste #100

Whataburger

7434 S. Staples St.

Whataburger

4126 S. Staples

Marcos Pizza

2821 Airline Rd Ste #2

Island Joe's Coffee & Gallery

14829 S Padre Island Drive

Grind Coffee Co.

615 N. Upper Broadway #140

Starbucks Coffee Co.

4022 Saratoga Blvd

Coffee Waves Cafe Uptown

802 N. Carancahua

Panda Express

6153 Saratoga Blvd.

Panda Express

4119 S. Staples

Central Kitchen

320 Lomax

Domino's Pizza #6755

11217 Leopard

El Muelle De San Blas #2

920 Louisiana Avenue

Hester's Café 6 Points

1714 S. Alameda St.

Wendy's Old Fashion Hamburgers

4123 S. Staples

Hunan Express #3

5614 Mcardle St.

Smoothie King

5366 Mcardle Rd Ste 100

________________________________________________

SCHOOLS

Flour Bluff Early Childhood Center - 617 Purdue

Island Joe's Coffee & Gallery - 14829 S Padre Island Drive

Ray High School - Cafeteria - 1002 Texan Trail

________________________________________________

THE LOW SCORE

88

Taqueria El Mexicano

5650 Leopard St.

Do Not Stack Food On Top Of Each Other

Can Opener Needs To Be Cleaned

