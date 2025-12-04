Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsKitchen Cops

Actions

Kitchen Cops for the week of November 24th through 28th

Vick's
KRIS 6
Vick's
Kitchen Cops for the week of November 24th through 28th
Posted
and last updated

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you've been following along the last couple of months, you know that I'm a big fan of burgers, hence Vick's Famous Hamburgers has been on my radar for a while...but i found out that they have been around the Coastal Bend for longer than most may know.

Anthony recommended his own creation, the ultimate burger...and it totally lived up to its name!

If you want to try it yourself, head to the city's southside at 6734 Saratoga or their downtown location on Port Ave.

Big congrats again to Vick's famous hamburgers for keeping it clean!

Kitchen Cops for the week of November 24th through 28th

Also on this week's perfect score list:

Kapi Honda Bar & Grill
5717 Saratoga Blvd

Laguna Reef Restaurant
1455 Waldron Rd

Red Lobster
5825 S. Padre Island Dr

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
6101 S. Padre Island Dr

CiCi’s Pizza
4101 Hwy 77

Corner Bakery Café
4938 S. Staples Suite

Denny’s
5165 Ih-37

Sno Ball Too
7114 Saratoga
______________________________________________

THE B LIST
Taqueria el Alteño
2601 Ayers
87
9 violations, including missing labels on products and grease buildup on equipment and the walls.

Hunan Express #3
5614 McArdle St.
83
8 violations, including needing to keep food off the ground, improperly storing chemicals, and egg yolk not in cold holding temperatures.

THE LOW SCORE:

Taqueria Mi Casita
1821 Ayers St
80

11 violations, including products missing labels and dates, not using gloves or washing hands between tasks, and dirty floors and walls.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.