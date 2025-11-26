Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kitchen Cops for the week of November 17th through 21st

Pauls Seafood




PERFECT SCORES:

Black Monk Tavern
5712 Gollihar Rd

Church's Fried Chicken 1714
2901 Ayers

La Paletera #4
2701 Morgan Ave Ste 200

Papa John's Pizza
2701 Morgan Ave - Ste #350

Domino's Pizza
1620 S.P.I.D. #190

Citrus Sss Bistro
500 N. Shoreline Blvd Ste 108

Pauls Seafood

Paul's Seafood Market
9810 S. Padre Island Dr.

D'lites Cream
6202 Dunbarton Oak Dr Ste #500

Full Send Barbecue
411 Taylor St

Rafael Galvan Elementary - Cafeteria
3126 Masterson

Dr. J.A. Garcia Elementary - Cafeteria
1945 Gollihar

Mary Grett School Transition Center
4402 Castenon St.

Moody High School - Cafeteria
1818 Trojan

C.C.I.S.D. Central Kitchen
4922 Westway

THE LOW SCORE

68
Taqueria el Alteno #1
2601 Ayers

Rodent droppings found, flies and gnats present during inspection
No beard guards
Ice machine has mold present
Not using gloves

