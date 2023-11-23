Kitchen Cops for the week of November 13 through November 17

Perfect Scores
Bahama Buck's
6125 Saratoga
Domino's
2501 Hwy 361
Burger King
1124 Waldron
Chick-Fil-A
13701 Northwest Blvd
Firehouse Subs
6418 S Staples
Fanin Elementary
2730 Gollihar
Oveal Williams Senior Center
1414 MLK
Panda Express
4119 S Staples
Paul's Seafood Market
9810 SPID
Schlotzsky's
5805 Weber
Freddy's
4018 SPID
Subway
1115 Hwy 361
Tuloso Midway HS
2653 Mc Kinzie
Whataburger
7702 SPID
Whataburger
6241 Saratoga
_________________________
The 'B' List
84
Luby's
5730 Saratoga
11 Violations
84
Cancun Mexican Restaurant
1023 Hwy 361
8 Violations
83
Casa Vieja Jalisco
6202 Yorktown
10 Violations
83
El Potro
6085 Weber
7 Violations
83
Hibachi Grill Buffet
5274 S Staples
10 Violations
__________________________
The Low Score
81
Taqueria El Alteno #1
2601 Ayers
11 Violations
-Don't store chemicals above tortilla mix
-Don't thaw meat in standing water
