Kitchen Cops for the week of May 27th through May 31st

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Who's keeping it clean ?

Who needs to clean it up ?

Let's find out on this week's Kitchen Cops report.

These are scores from city-county health inspections for week of May 27th thru the 31st.

So what were you doing when you were 22 ?

Did you own your own business ?

Victoria Alvarado is...and does.

She's the owner of Royal Krabz at 6410 Weber.

"I'm 22. Yeah."

"And you own your own business?"

"Yes sir."

Royal Krabz is a seafood restaurant, open since September '22, and has already earned it's 3rd score of 100 from city-county health inspectors.

"Is it more overwhelming than you anticipated, owning your own business? we asked Alvarado.

"It is, especially being a young female. It's been hard. It's been a journey for sure, but I've learned. But I'm very blessed and grateful that I have God on my side."

Congratulations and continued success to Victoria Alvarado and Royal Krabz !

A very short list this week, but it's made up of all Perfect Scores.

___________________________________

Perfect Scores

Royal Krabz

6410 Weber

Chick-Fil-A

4946 S Staples

Dulces

9922 Leopard

Jersey Mike's

1813 Ennis Joslin

Morgan St Seafood

338 44th St

Stinger's Coffee

7042 S Staples

Subway

4256 S Alameda

Taqueria Jalisco #19

4001 SPID

Whataburger

6425 Weber

Thanks To All For Keeping It Clean And Safe.