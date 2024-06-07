Kitchen Cops for the week of May 27th through May 31st

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Who's keeping it clean ?
Who needs to clean it up ?
Let's find out on this week's Kitchen Cops report.
These are scores from city-county health inspections for week of May 27th thru the 31st.
So what were you doing when you were 22 ?
Did you own your own business ?
Victoria Alvarado is...and does.
She's the owner of Royal Krabz at 6410 Weber.
"I'm 22. Yeah."
"And you own your own business?"
"Yes sir."
Royal Krabz is a seafood restaurant, open since September '22, and has already earned it's 3rd score of 100 from city-county health inspectors.
"Is it more overwhelming than you anticipated, owning your own business? we asked Alvarado.
"It is, especially being a young female. It's been hard. It's been a journey for sure, but I've learned. But I'm very blessed and grateful that I have God on my side."
Congratulations and continued success to Victoria Alvarado and Royal Krabz !
A very short list this week, but it's made up of all Perfect Scores.
___________________________________
Perfect Scores
Royal Krabz
6410 Weber
Chick-Fil-A
4946 S Staples
Dulces
9922 Leopard
Jersey Mike's
1813 Ennis Joslin
Morgan St Seafood
338 44th St
Stinger's Coffee
7042 S Staples
Subway
4256 S Alameda
Taqueria Jalisco #19
4001 SPID
Whataburger
6425 Weber
Thanks To All For Keeping It Clean And Safe.