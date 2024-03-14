Kitchen Cops for the week of March 4th through March 9th

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Time for this week's Kitchen Cops report, where we see who's keeping it clean, and who needs to clean it up.

Perfect

Coffee Waves

128 Market

Port Aransas

Enchanted Childrens Academy

6229 Kostoryz

Gi Gi's Pizzeria

4234 S Alameda

Hardknocks Sports Bar

15401 SPID

Miller HS

1 Battlin' Buc

Most Precious Blood Church/School

3502 Saratoga

Port A Pizzeria

407 E Ave G

Snoopy's Pearl Oyster Bar

13313 SPID

Snoopy's Pier

13313 SPID

Sprouts

1440 Airline

_____________________________

The B List

Price's Chef

1800 S Alameda

8 Violations

-Expired Food Mgr Permits

-Rodent Droppings

88

Frank's Spaghetti Warehouse

2724 Leopard

6 Violations

-Clean Inside Ice Machine

-Replace Microwave

-Clean Grease Build-Up In Fryer

87

Hunan Express

5502 Everhart

7 Violations

-Remove Grease From Walls

Clean Drink Dispenser Nozzles

86

________________________

The Low Score

Taqueria El Alteno

2601 Ayers

7 Violations

-Don't Allow Elec. Wiring To Hang From Ceiling

-Don't Thaw Chorizo At Room Temp

83

See all the gradesfrom our past Kitchen Cops stories here.