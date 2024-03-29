Kitchen Cops for the week of March 18th through 22nd

Posted at 10:44 AM, Mar 29, 2024

Perfect Scores Subway

11101 Leopard Seaside Cafe

169 Seaside Rocky Mtn Chocolate Factory

La Palmera Mall Marker 37

13317 SPID Dylan's Pizza

128 Market St

Pt Aransas Coastline Grill

209 Coastline Dr Bourbon St Candy Co.

La Palmera Mall ________________________ The B List Hunan Express #2

5997 Williams

9 Violations

86 Bingo Taco #3

4838 Crosstown

7 Violations

84 El Rinconcito

4013 Prescott

9 Violations

83 Linda's

4033 Gollihar

8 Violations

83 _________________ The Low Score Jack-In-The-Box

1502 Airline

75 12 Violations

-No Mgr On Duty During Inspections

-Clean Ice Machine, Walk-In Freezer, Grease Vents See all the grades from our past Kitchen Cops stories here.

