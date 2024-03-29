Kitchen Cops for the week of March 18th through 22nd

Perfect Scores
Subway
11101 Leopard
Seaside Cafe
169 Seaside
Rocky Mtn Chocolate Factory
La Palmera Mall
Marker 37
13317 SPID
Dylan's Pizza
128 Market St
Pt Aransas
Coastline Grill
209 Coastline Dr
Bourbon St Candy Co.
La Palmera Mall
________________________
The B List
Hunan Express #2
5997 Williams
9 Violations
86
Bingo Taco #3
4838 Crosstown
7 Violations
84
El Rinconcito
4013 Prescott
9 Violations
83
Linda's
4033 Gollihar
8 Violations
83
_________________
The Low Score
Jack-In-The-Box
1502 Airline
75
12 Violations
-No Mgr On Duty During Inspections
-Clean Ice Machine, Walk-In Freezer, Grease Vents
