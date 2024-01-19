Watch Now
Kitchen Cops for the week of January 8th through January 12th

KZTV file image.
We learned today that health department inspections have returned.
Posted at 3:27 PM, Jan 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-19 16:27:44-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Time for this week's Kitchen Cops Report, where we see who's been keeping it clean, and who needs to clean it up.
These are scores from the city-county health inspector for the week of January 8th through the 12th.

One of this week's Perfect Scores went to Incarnate Word Academy.

We presented the KRIS 6 Kitchen Cops Perfect Score sticker to Ashley Morgan, the cafeteria manager, and her assistant, Rocio Guerreo.

They're always prepared for an inspection.

"So they show up and they go 'we're the inspectors," we said to Morgan. "Alright, we're walking through your kitchen. We wanna see that everything is clean and up to standard. Do you go 'oh no' or do you go 'go right ahead? "Everyday. I just take 'em around and I show them everything. On the spot. How long were they here? About 10-15 minutes."

Catered meals feed approximately 300 students from elementary to high school everyday.

Congratulations Incarnate Word !

Also earning 100's from inspectors...

Corpus Christi International Seaman's Center
1501 Mesquite.

Champs South Texas Meat Market
15602 Northwest Boulevard in Calallen

Corpus Christi Produce
238 N Port.

First Baptist Church and School
3115 Ocean Drive

Fisherman's Bait & Seafood Market
1101 Laguna Shores

HEB
5425 SPPID

Matcha Konomi
110 Tarlton.

Pizza Hut
1216 Waldron.

Tower of Pizza
14902 Trinity River

The B List

Guerro's
3787 Leopard
7 violations
Score of 89

Golden Crown
2739 S Staples
9 violations
score of 86.

The LOW Score

LA CARRETA
2754 S Port
Inspectors found 12 violations, including ground beef, prepared on January 10th, being held in the refrigerator at 79 degrees.

Also, don't thaw chorizo and beef at room temperature.

They were given a score of 76.

