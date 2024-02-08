Watch Now
Kitchen Cops

Kitchen Cops for the week of January 29th through February 2nd

KR Kitchen Cops
Posted at 5:47 PM, Feb 08, 2024
Time for this week's Kitchen Cops report, where we see who's keeping it clean, and who needs to clean it up.

Perfect Scores

Collegiate HS
101 Baldwin

Cookie Bouquet
4709 S Alameda

HEB Plus
1145 Waldron

Jason's Deli
5325 Saratoga

Reds
258 Snapdragon

The Donut Place
604 N Alister

__________________

The B List

84
Vernon's
1030 3rd St
7 Violations

83
Popeye's
1115 S Port
9 Violations

82
Guadalajara Grill
15906 Fm 624
10 Violations

_________________________

The Low Score

79
Linda's
4033 Gollihar
10 Violations
-Food Not At Proper 'Cold' Holding Temp
-Flies In Kitchen
-Racks In Walk-In Cooler Covered In Rust

77
Los Tres Portillos
1945 Horne Rd
13 Violations
-Person In Charge Did Not Know All Rules
-Employees Must 'Double Wash' Hands
Or Use Gloves When Handling 'Ready To Eat' Food

Kitchen Cops