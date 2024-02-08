Kitchen Cops for the week of January 29th through February 2nd

Time for this week's Kitchen Cops report, where we see who's keeping it clean, and who needs to clean it up.

Perfect Scores

Collegiate HS

101 Baldwin

Cookie Bouquet

4709 S Alameda

HEB Plus

1145 Waldron

Jason's Deli

5325 Saratoga

Reds

258 Snapdragon

The Donut Place

604 N Alister

__________________

The B List

84

Vernon's

1030 3rd St

7 Violations

83

Popeye's

1115 S Port

9 Violations

82

Guadalajara Grill

15906 Fm 624

10 Violations

_________________________

The Low Score

79

Linda's

4033 Gollihar

10 Violations

-Food Not At Proper 'Cold' Holding Temp

-Flies In Kitchen

-Racks In Walk-In Cooler Covered In Rust

77

Los Tres Portillos

1945 Horne Rd

13 Violations

-Person In Charge Did Not Know All Rules

-Employees Must 'Double Wash' Hands

Or Use Gloves When Handling 'Ready To Eat' Food

