Kitchen Cops for the week of January 29th through February 2nd

Time for this week's Kitchen Cops report, where we see who's keeping it clean, and who needs to clean it up.
Perfect Scores
Collegiate HS
101 Baldwin
Cookie Bouquet
4709 S Alameda
HEB Plus
1145 Waldron
Jason's Deli
5325 Saratoga
Reds
258 Snapdragon
The Donut Place
604 N Alister
__________________
The B List
84
Vernon's
1030 3rd St
7 Violations
83
Popeye's
1115 S Port
9 Violations
82
Guadalajara Grill
15906 Fm 624
10 Violations
_________________________
The Low Score
79
Linda's
4033 Gollihar
10 Violations
-Food Not At Proper 'Cold' Holding Temp
-Flies In Kitchen
-Racks In Walk-In Cooler Covered In Rust
77
Los Tres Portillos
1945 Horne Rd
13 Violations
-Person In Charge Did Not Know All Rules
-Employees Must 'Double Wash' Hands
Or Use Gloves When Handling 'Ready To Eat' Food