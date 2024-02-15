Kitchen Cops for the week of February 5th through February 9th

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Time for this week's Kitchen Cops report, where we see who's keeping it clean, and who needs to clean it up.
Bay Area Child Development Center
5215 Embassy
Calallen Afterschool Care
13122 I-37
Montessori School Of CC
901 Brawner Pkwy
Marguerite Child Development Center
2018 Marguerite
Los Encinos Elementary
1921 Dorado
Mary Grett Elementary
1761 Hudson
Menger Elementary
2401 S Alameda
Metro Elementary
1707 Ayers
Galvan Elementary
3126 Masterson
Papa John's Pizza
522 Everhart
Papa Murphy's
4020 Weber
Dairy Queen
5002 Greenwood
Estrella De Jalisco
1322 Leopard
Whataburger
7702 SPID
Whatburger
729 Hwy 361
Whataburger
14301 SPID
Yummy Tummy Cheesecakes
4820 Kostoryz
The B List
86
Mesquite Street Pizza & Pasta
7 Violations
85
Lance's Black Sheep Bistro
15201 SPID
9 Violations
The Low Score
84
Sonny's
4066 S Port
11 Violations
-Gnats
-Don't Thaw Cooked Items With Raw Meat
