Watch Now
NewsKitchen Cops

Actions

Kitchen Cops for the week of February 5th through February 9th

KitchenCops
KZTV
KitchenCops
Posted at 4:05 PM, Feb 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-15 17:05:19-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Time for this week's Kitchen Cops report, where we see who's keeping it clean, and who needs to clean it up.

Bay Area Child Development Center
5215 Embassy

Calallen Afterschool Care
13122 I-37

Montessori School Of CC
901 Brawner Pkwy

Marguerite Child Development Center
2018 Marguerite

Los Encinos Elementary
1921 Dorado

Mary Grett Elementary
1761 Hudson

Menger Elementary
2401 S Alameda

Metro Elementary
1707 Ayers

Galvan Elementary
3126 Masterson

Papa John's Pizza
522 Everhart

Papa Murphy's
4020 Weber

Dairy Queen
5002 Greenwood

Estrella De Jalisco
1322 Leopard

Whataburger
7702 SPID

Whatburger
729 Hwy 361

Whataburger
14301 SPID

Yummy Tummy Cheesecakes
4820 Kostoryz

______________________________

The B List

86
Mesquite Street Pizza & Pasta
7 Violations

85
Lance's Black Sheep Bistro
15201 SPID
9 Violations

___________________________

The Low Score

84
Sonny's
4066 S Port
11 Violations

-Gnats
-Don't Thaw Cooked Items With Raw Meat

See all the gradesfrom our past Kitchen Cops stories here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KitchenCops

Kitchen Cops