Kitchen Cops for the week of February 19th through February 23rd

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Time for this week's Kitchen Cops report, where we see who's keeping it clean, and who needs to clean it up.

The Perfect Scores

Calallen West Intermediate School

4030 Cr 69

Wood River Creek Elem.

15118 Dry Creek

Solomon Coles High School

924 Winnebago

Fannin Elementary

2730 Gollihar

Sam Houston Elementary

363 Norton



TG Allen Elementary

1315 Comanche

CC Donuts

4006 Weber

Fulton Kettle Corn

3333 SPID

Lucky Panda

5639 Carroll Ln

Republic Of Texas

900 N Shoreline

Sno Ball #2

7114 Saratoga

Subway

5626 Leopard

_______________________________

The B List

89

Hawaii Poke & Ramen

4002 SPID

6 Violations

80

Hermanos Solis #3

5409 Leopard

11 Violations

80

-Lowest Score Since Jan. 2017

_______________________________

The Low Scores

76

Hunan Express #1

5502 Everhart

12 Violations

-Clean Drink Station Asap

-Need Thermometers In All Coolers/Freezers

Agava Jalisco

200 Ayers

14 Violations

-Products Inside Walk-In Cooler At Wrong Temp

-Roaches/Gnats

-Last 2 Scores; 73, 77

See all the gradesfrom our past Kitchen Cops stories here.