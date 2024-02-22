Watch Now
Kitchen Cops for the week of February 12th through February 16th

Perfect Scores

Bell' Aroma Cafe
711 N Carancuhua

Boarri's Craft Buchery
817 S Staples

Celsita's
15401 Spid

Citrus Sss Bistro
500 N Shoreline

Deck At Landry's
600 N Shoreline

Garcia Elementary
1945 Gollihar

Rooster's Market
2322 Ruth

Sonic
14018 Spid

Watertree
4041 Ayers

Wing Stop
5821 Weber

__________________________

The "B List"

Astor
5533 Leopard
88

6 Violations

-Best Score Since Jan. 8, 2019

Taqueria Jalisco #2
2341 Horne

7 Violations

________________________

The Low Score

Vaqueros De Jalisco
4402 Ayers

10 Violations

-Health Permit Expired

-Renew Immediately

-Write 'Use By' Date On All

Leftovers In Walk-In Cooler

See all the gradesfrom our past Kitchen Cops stories here.

Kitchen Cops