Kitchen Cops for the week of February 12th through February 16th

Posted at 3:54 PM, Feb 22, 2024

Perfect Scores Bell' Aroma Cafe

711 N Carancuhua Boarri's Craft Buchery

817 S Staples Celsita's

15401 Spid Citrus Sss Bistro

500 N Shoreline Deck At Landry's

600 N Shoreline Garcia Elementary

1945 Gollihar Rooster's Market

2322 Ruth Sonic

14018 Spid Watertree

4041 Ayers Wing Stop

5821 Weber __________________________ The "B List" Astor

5533 Leopard

88 6 Violations -Best Score Since Jan. 8, 2019 Taqueria Jalisco #2

2341 Horne 7 Violations ________________________ The Low Score Vaqueros De Jalisco

4402 Ayers 10 Violations -Health Permit Expired -Renew Immediately -Write 'Use By' Date On All Leftovers In Walk-In Cooler See all the gradesfrom our past Kitchen Cops stories here.

