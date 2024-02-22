Kitchen Cops for the week of February 12th through February 16th

Perfect Scores
Bell' Aroma Cafe
711 N Carancuhua
Boarri's Craft Buchery
817 S Staples
Celsita's
15401 Spid
Citrus Sss Bistro
500 N Shoreline
Deck At Landry's
600 N Shoreline
Garcia Elementary
1945 Gollihar
Rooster's Market
2322 Ruth
Sonic
14018 Spid
Watertree
4041 Ayers
Wing Stop
5821 Weber
__________________________
The "B List"
Astor
5533 Leopard
88
6 Violations
-Best Score Since Jan. 8, 2019
Taqueria Jalisco #2
2341 Horne
7 Violations
________________________
The Low Score
Vaqueros De Jalisco
4402 Ayers
10 Violations
-Health Permit Expired
-Renew Immediately
-Write 'Use By' Date On All
Leftovers In Walk-In Cooler
See all the gradesfrom our past Kitchen Cops stories here.