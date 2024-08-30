Watch Now
Kitchen Cops for the week of August 19th through 23rd

Perfect Scores

Bill Miller's Bar B Que
7102 SPID

Bill Miller's Bar B Que
6601 Weber

Cakes 2 Dy 4
6040 SPID

Cookie & Crumbs Bake Shop
1220 Airline

Cookie Bouquet
4709 S Alameda

Flock
1813 Ennis Joslin

Flour Bluff Central Kitchen
2505 Waldron

Flour Bluff High School
2601 Waldron

Flour Bluff Primary School
537 Hustlin' Hornet

Schanen Elementary
5717 Kilarmet

Moody High School
1818 Trojan

Tuloso High School
2653 McKinzie

Tuloso Intermediate School
1921 Overland Trail

Windsor Park Elementary
4545 S Alameda

Yeager Elementary
5414 Tripoli

Ultimate Cheesecake Factory
4210 S Alameda

Whataburger
121 N Shoreline

Papa John's Pizza
522 Everhart

Pizza Hut
7001 Yorktown

The B List

87
Agave Jalisco
2001 Ayers
7 Violations

81
Agave Jalisco
5922 S Staples
11 Violations

87
Burger King
3941 Crosstown
7 Violations

86
El Charro
4105 Agnes
7 Violations

82
Hibachi Grill Extreme Buffet
5274 S Staples
11 Violations

82
Andy's Country Kitchen
5802 S Staples
9 Violations

The Low Scores

78
El Mariachi
2110 Laredo
14 Violations
-Don't Touch 'Ready To Eat' Food With Bare Hands
-Rodent Droppings

73
Hermanos Solis
470 Old Robstown Road
13 Violations
-Refrigerate Eggs
-Don't Touch 'Ready To Eat' Food With Bare Hands
-Thaw Meat Crrectly

73
Umiya Sushi & Seafood
4101 SPID
13 Violations
-Food Not Holding At Proper Temp
-Remove Dented Cans

See all the grades from our past Kitchen Cops stories here.

