Kitchen Cops for the week of August 19th through 23rd

Perfect Scores Bill Miller's Bar B Que

7102 SPID Bill Miller's Bar B Que

6601 Weber Cakes 2 Dy 4

6040 SPID Cookie & Crumbs Bake Shop

1220 Airline Cookie Bouquet

4709 S Alameda Flock

1813 Ennis Joslin Flour Bluff Central Kitchen

2505 Waldron Flour Bluff High School

2601 Waldron Flour Bluff Primary School

537 Hustlin' Hornet Schanen Elementary

5717 Kilarmet Moody High School

1818 Trojan Tuloso High School

2653 McKinzie Tuloso Intermediate School

1921 Overland Trail Windsor Park Elementary

4545 S Alameda Yeager Elementary

5414 Tripoli Ultimate Cheesecake Factory

4210 S Alameda Whataburger

121 N Shoreline Papa John's Pizza

522 Everhart Pizza Hut

7001 Yorktown ________________________ The B List 87

Agave Jalisco

2001 Ayers

7 Violations 81

Agave Jalisco

5922 S Staples

11 Violations 87

Burger King

3941 Crosstown

7 Violations 86

El Charro

4105 Agnes

7 Violations 82

Hibachi Grill Extreme Buffet

5274 S Staples

11 Violations 82

Andy's Country Kitchen

5802 S Staples

9 Violations _____________________________ The Low Scores 78

El Mariachi

2110 Laredo

14 Violations

-Don't Touch 'Ready To Eat' Food With Bare Hands

-Rodent Droppings 73

Hermanos Solis

470 Old Robstown Road

13 Violations

-Refrigerate Eggs

-Don't Touch 'Ready To Eat' Food With Bare Hands

-Thaw Meat Crrectly 73

Umiya Sushi & Seafood

4101 SPID

13 Violations

-Food Not Holding At Proper Temp

