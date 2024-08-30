Kitchen Cops for the week of August 19th through 23rd

Perfect Scores
Bill Miller's Bar B Que
7102 SPID
Bill Miller's Bar B Que
6601 Weber
Cakes 2 Dy 4
6040 SPID
Cookie & Crumbs Bake Shop
1220 Airline
Cookie Bouquet
4709 S Alameda
Flock
1813 Ennis Joslin
Flour Bluff Central Kitchen
2505 Waldron
Flour Bluff High School
2601 Waldron
Flour Bluff Primary School
537 Hustlin' Hornet
Schanen Elementary
5717 Kilarmet
Moody High School
1818 Trojan
Tuloso High School
2653 McKinzie
Tuloso Intermediate School
1921 Overland Trail
Windsor Park Elementary
4545 S Alameda
Yeager Elementary
5414 Tripoli
Ultimate Cheesecake Factory
4210 S Alameda
Whataburger
121 N Shoreline
Papa John's Pizza
522 Everhart
Pizza Hut
7001 Yorktown
The B List
87
Agave Jalisco
2001 Ayers
7 Violations
81
Agave Jalisco
5922 S Staples
11 Violations
87
Burger King
3941 Crosstown
7 Violations
86
El Charro
4105 Agnes
7 Violations
82
Hibachi Grill Extreme Buffet
5274 S Staples
11 Violations
82
Andy's Country Kitchen
5802 S Staples
9 Violations
The Low Scores
78
El Mariachi
2110 Laredo
14 Violations
-Don't Touch 'Ready To Eat' Food With Bare Hands
-Rodent Droppings
73
Hermanos Solis
470 Old Robstown Road
13 Violations
-Refrigerate Eggs
-Don't Touch 'Ready To Eat' Food With Bare Hands
-Thaw Meat Crrectly
73
Umiya Sushi & Seafood
4101 SPID
13 Violations
-Food Not Holding At Proper Temp
-Remove Dented Cans
