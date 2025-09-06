Perfect Scores

Agua Dulce School

1 Longhorn Dr.

Banquete Elementary School

4339 Fourth St

Banquete Hs

5519 Hwy 44

Calallen East Elementary

3709 Lott

Calallen Middle School

4602 Cornet

Collegiate Hs

101 Baldwin

Fannin Elementary

2730 Gollihar

Moddy Hs

1818 Trojan Dr

Galvan Elementary

3126 Masterson

Ray Hs

1002 Texan Trail

Sam Houston Elementary

363 Norton

Montessori School

901 Brawner Pkway

Tuloso Midway Hs

2653 Mc Kinzie

Tuloso Midway Intermediate School

1921 Overland Trail

Tuloso Midway Primary School

3125 Deer Run

McGee Intermediate School

4201 Calallen

Del Mar College Early Learning Center

101 Baldwin

Elotes El Regio

1218 Vernon

Nueces County Jail

901 Leopard

Pizza Hut

1216 Waldron

Raising Cane’s

5425 SPID

Seaside Café

169 Seaside Dr

Shipley’s Donuts

5625 Saratoga

Silverado Smokehouse

4522 Weber

Subway

4107 Hwy 77

KRIS 6 News

Charley’s Philly Steaks And Wings

5625 Saratoga

It's their second since they opened about 4 years ago.

They earned their first Kitchen Cops sticker in August 20-23.

Joe Barrientes, the manager, told us the entire crew was proud to earn another 100 from inspectors.

Thanks, Charley's Philly Steaks, for keeping it clean and safe.

Kitchen Cops for the week of August 15th through 29th

Wing Stop

5821 Weber

Mc Donald’s

1229 Waldron

Coastline Grill

209 Coastline Dr

THE B LIST

Taqueria El Mexicano

5650 Leopard

10 Violations

84

El Charro

4105 Agnes

11 Violations

82

