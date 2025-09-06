Kitchen Cops for the week of August 15th through 29th

Perfect Scores
Agua Dulce School
1 Longhorn Dr.
Banquete Elementary School
4339 Fourth St
Banquete Hs
5519 Hwy 44
Calallen East Elementary
3709 Lott
Calallen Middle School
4602 Cornet
Collegiate Hs
101 Baldwin
Fannin Elementary
2730 Gollihar
Moddy Hs
1818 Trojan Dr
Galvan Elementary
3126 Masterson
Ray Hs
1002 Texan Trail
Sam Houston Elementary
363 Norton
Montessori School
901 Brawner Pkway
Tuloso Midway Hs
2653 Mc Kinzie
Tuloso Midway Intermediate School
1921 Overland Trail
Tuloso Midway Primary School
3125 Deer Run
McGee Intermediate School
4201 Calallen
Del Mar College Early Learning Center
101 Baldwin
Elotes El Regio
1218 Vernon
Nueces County Jail
901 Leopard
Pizza Hut
1216 Waldron
Raising Cane’s
5425 SPID
Seaside Café
169 Seaside Dr
Shipley’s Donuts
5625 Saratoga
Silverado Smokehouse
4522 Weber
Subway
4107 Hwy 77
_________________________________________________
Charley’s Philly Steaks And Wings
5625 Saratoga
It's their second since they opened about 4 years ago.
They earned their first Kitchen Cops sticker in August 20-23.
Joe Barrientes, the manager, told us the entire crew was proud to earn another 100 from inspectors.
Thanks, Charley's Philly Steaks, for keeping it clean and safe.
_________________________________________________
Wing Stop
5821 Weber
Mc Donald’s
1229 Waldron
Coastline Grill
209 Coastline Dr
_________________________________________________
THE B LIST
Taqueria El Mexicano
5650 Leopard
10 Violations
84
El Charro
4105 Agnes
11 Violations
82
For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.
Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!