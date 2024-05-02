Watch Now
Kitchen Cops for the week of April 22 through 26

New Vietnamese Coffee Shop earns Perfect Score from Health Inspectors
KZTV file image.
We learned today that health department inspections have returned.
Posted at 4:53 PM, May 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-02 17:53:57-04

Perfect Scores

Blanche Moore Elem
6121 Durant Circle

Club Estates Elem
5222 Merganser

Cullen Place Elem
850 Belmeade Dr

Adkins Middle School
2402 Ennis Joslin

Haas Middle School
6630 Mc Ardle

Kaffie Middle School
5922 Brockhampton

Mireles Elem
7658 Cimarron

Kolda Elem
3730 Rodd Field

Bottle Shop
7109 S Staples

Domino's Pizza
6601 Everhart

Papa John's Pizza
4037 Saratoga

Pretty One Cake Co
6702 S Staples

Saigon's Civet Cafe
2222 Airline

So, at how many other coffee shops around the Coastal Bend can you go and sit down and enjoy a cup of coffee while the business owner, the owner, plays music for you?
Well, it happens at Saigon's Civet Cafe on Airline on the city's south side.
The Kitchen Cops asked Christian "what is that civet ? What does that stand for ? What does that mean ? So Saigon Civet Cafe, we take Civet as a cat. It's a breed of cat in Southeast Asia. And he tends to eat coffee beans," he responded.

The Civet has been importing its coffee beans from Vietnam to Corpus Christi going on 3 years now.
But why Corpus Christi ?
Christian said "We realized the coffee consumption here is quite substantially large."

The Civet has earned Perfect Scores in the past, but this is the first time the Kitchen Cops have presented the sticker to them publicly.
"Everything in here is supposed to stay original. Clean at all times. When a customer leaves, you come up and clean the place immediately. That's the golden rule day one."

Congratulations Civet Cafe !

Also on this week's Perfect Score list...

Sonic Drive In
6557 S Staples

Sufi Kabob
7150 SPID

Tropik Sun Fruit & Nut
5488 SPID

Whataburger
510 Texan Trail

--------------------------------

The B List

Snapka's Drive In
4434 Weber
5 Violations

89

-Lowest Score Since March 2010

 

