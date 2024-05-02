Kitchen Cops for the week of April 22 through 26

Perfect Scores
Blanche Moore Elem
6121 Durant Circle
Club Estates Elem
5222 Merganser
Cullen Place Elem
850 Belmeade Dr
Adkins Middle School
2402 Ennis Joslin
Haas Middle School
6630 Mc Ardle
Kaffie Middle School
5922 Brockhampton
Mireles Elem
7658 Cimarron
Kolda Elem
3730 Rodd Field
Bottle Shop
7109 S Staples
Domino's Pizza
6601 Everhart
Papa John's Pizza
4037 Saratoga
Pretty One Cake Co
6702 S Staples
Saigon's Civet Cafe
2222 Airline
So, at how many other coffee shops around the Coastal Bend can you go and sit down and enjoy a cup of coffee while the business owner, the owner, plays music for you?
Well, it happens at Saigon's Civet Cafe on Airline on the city's south side.
The Kitchen Cops asked Christian "what is that civet ? What does that stand for ? What does that mean ? So Saigon Civet Cafe, we take Civet as a cat. It's a breed of cat in Southeast Asia. And he tends to eat coffee beans," he responded.
The Civet has been importing its coffee beans from Vietnam to Corpus Christi going on 3 years now.
But why Corpus Christi ?
Christian said "We realized the coffee consumption here is quite substantially large."
The Civet has earned Perfect Scores in the past, but this is the first time the Kitchen Cops have presented the sticker to them publicly.
"Everything in here is supposed to stay original. Clean at all times. When a customer leaves, you come up and clean the place immediately. That's the golden rule day one."
Congratulations Civet Cafe !
Also on this week's Perfect Score list...
Sonic Drive In
6557 S Staples
Sufi Kabob
7150 SPID
Tropik Sun Fruit & Nut
5488 SPID
Whataburger
510 Texan Trail
--------------------------------
The B List
Snapka's Drive In
4434 Weber
5 Violations
89
-Lowest Score Since March 2010