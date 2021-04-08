KinderCare offering a free day of childcare

KinderCare and Fairygodboss are offering a free day of childcare to families as they start on their path back to work.

Families of children aged 6 weeks to 12-years-old can take advantage of this offering through the month of April.

The offer is valid at the more than 1,500 KinderCare centers nationwide. To find the closest location to you, click here.

All KinderCare centers are operating with enhanced health and safety protocols that were created in partnership with expert medical advisors to ensure they are the safest learning environments possible.