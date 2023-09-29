TAMUCC students learning about the tradition of 'Worry Dolls'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students and staff at the island university have begun celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with creative activities.

Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi counselor Ana Salazar is helping students celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month through a fun activity.

“It is based on the legend of a Mayan princess who spoke to humans after creating them. “It was supposed to be a way to connect with humans since you were so in tune with them and their needs that you would understand their concerns and anxieties,” Salazar said.

From there emerged the worry dolls, a very common practice in Mexico and Guatemala where these dolls are created with traditional fabrics and fabrics. Once they are finished, parents give them to their children so that they can place them under their pillows and thus get rid of their worries.

“Believe it or not there are mental health benefits to letting go of your worries at the end of the day and practicing buffering your brain and waking up feeling refreshed so you can tackle the things that need to be done day to day.” Salazar said.

Salazar said that in Hispanic homes they are not used to talking about their emotions since it is often considered a taboo subject. With this activity, she hoped to help students be more open about these issues and celebrate their culture.

“It is very important that we know where we come from and learn more about the customs of our ancestors so that we can maintain them in our daily lives,” Jennifer Cruz said.

Cruz added that she feels this tradition she is learning could help her during her first year in college.

“I'm a first-generation student and it's really scary to be in a new place, away from my family, but I know I can get through it," she said.

The dolls are a wonderful way to help people move forward.